The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 1,820 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,290.40 ($16.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,238 shares of company stock worth $51,229,235.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.