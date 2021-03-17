The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

BVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $14.25 on Monday. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

