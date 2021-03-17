The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $343.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,807. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $352.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

