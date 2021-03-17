The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €106.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

SAN stock opened at €82.73 ($97.33) on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.97.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

