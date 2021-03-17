The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.32

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 2288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.