The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.27

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as high as $30.25. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 16,373 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The First Bancorp by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

