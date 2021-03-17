The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

EL stock opened at $288.92 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

