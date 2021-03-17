The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $64.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $144,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.