The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,533 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,574.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

SCHW stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

