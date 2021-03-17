The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $43,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $5,089,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

