Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thales in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLEF stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. Thales has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.