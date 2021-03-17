Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Up 8.4%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)’s share price was up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,593.48 and last traded at $1,557.92. Approximately 167,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 44,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,437.00.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,096.63 and its 200 day moving average is $717.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 245 shares of company stock worth $207,763. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.