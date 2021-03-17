Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.24. 89,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,468. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

