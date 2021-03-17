Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,217 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $168,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

