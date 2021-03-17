TENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, TENT has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $337,669.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.24 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00558879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 33,569,840 coins and its circulating supply is 33,492,748 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

