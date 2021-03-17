Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi Sells 70,700 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:THC traded down $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 648,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $57.88.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
