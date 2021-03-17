Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

