Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Raised by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

