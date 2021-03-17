Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equity Research

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

