Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $385.66 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.89 or 0.00659895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

