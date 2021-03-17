Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.