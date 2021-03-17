Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
