TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 480.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TEGNA were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.