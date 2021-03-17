TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

