Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,350 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

