Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,593 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $221.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.58. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

