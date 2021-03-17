Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,309 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH opened at $388.37 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

