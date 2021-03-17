Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,618 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $9,465,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

