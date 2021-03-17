TD Securities Raises Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$15.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:FC traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,348. The firm has a market cap of C$442.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$14.40.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

