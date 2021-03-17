TD Securities Raises Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$15.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.
TSE:FC traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,348. The firm has a market cap of C$442.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$14.40.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.