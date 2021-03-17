TD Securities Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.89.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$28.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.05. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.