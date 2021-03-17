TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at SVB Leerink

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $875.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

