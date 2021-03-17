TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

TCRR opened at $26.19 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $875.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.