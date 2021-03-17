Tap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $562,527.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Tap has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $562,527.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.00651609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

