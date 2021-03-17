Talis Biomedical Co.’s Quiet Period To End on March 24th (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Talis Biomedical had issued 13,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 in the last ninety days.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

