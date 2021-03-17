Talis Biomedical Co.’s Quiet Period To End on March 24th (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Talis Biomedical had issued 13,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of TLIS stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $33.90.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.