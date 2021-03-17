Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in February

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,406. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.