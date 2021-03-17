Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYPR stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

