Synovus Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,449 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the average volume of 495 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

