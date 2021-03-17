Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $134,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,527 shares of company stock worth $97,528,867.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

