Synovus Financial Corp Sells 409 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 172,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $95.56.

