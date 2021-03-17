Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $232,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in State Street by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

