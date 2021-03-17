Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.