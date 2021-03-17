Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 9,586 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jamf by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 39,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $7,193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Jamf by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,701,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,488 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,284 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.