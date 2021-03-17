Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Switch by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Switch by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Switch by 16.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Switch by 34.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 93,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,092 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Truist began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

