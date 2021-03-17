SVB Leerink Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $89.73 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

