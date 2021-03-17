Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the February 11th total of 867,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 584,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,731. Suzano has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $8,546,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Suzano by 3,167.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,919 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

