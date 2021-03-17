suterusu (SUTER) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $44.94 million and $1.11 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00054230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00662462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

