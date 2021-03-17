Susquehanna Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Positive”

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

