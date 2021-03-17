Susquehanna Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Positive”

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.
SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.
Shares of SPR stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
