sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $143.00 million and $2.11 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00053417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.18 or 0.00650912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034467 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.