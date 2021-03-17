Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%.

Shares of SRGA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 97,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In related news, Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

