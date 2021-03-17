Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.80

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 3634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

