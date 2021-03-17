Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.75

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $23.71. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

